American Airlines adds nonstop flight to New York from Pensacola International Airport

Unedited press release from the city of Pensacola

American Airlines has announced today it will begin daily, nonstop service from Pensacola International Airport to LaGuardia Airport this summer. The Texas-based carrier says the service is scheduled to begin in June and run through September.



LaGuardia Airport, located in the Queens borough of New York City, is the third busiest airport in New York, offering connections to Richmond, Virginia, Detroit, Michigan, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and many other destinations.

American Airlines’ daily flight departs LaGuardia at noon EST and arrives in Pensacola at 1:45 p.m. CST. Flights departing Pensacola will arrive in New York at 6 p.m. EST.

This announcement delivers on a promise made to introduce better travel choices and routes to and from New York. Earlier this year, American Airlines and Jet Blue developed a strategic alliance that is focused on bringing customers more competition and greater access to the Northeast.

“We have worked to position Pensacola International Airport as a strategic partner for airlines as we all work to recover from the health crisis that has negatively impacted the air industry,” Pensacola International Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “This announcement today shows that our efforts here in Pensacola are not going unnoticed and that we truly are the Gateway to the Gulf Coast.”

This partnership will enable growth opportunities for both airlines and the connecting destinations. The alliance between American Airlines and Jet Blue will offer seamless customer service experience between the two carriers, expanded service to the Northeast, and reciprocal loyalty benefits.

“I’m always excited to see new nonstop destinations at Pensacola International Airport, but one as prominent as New York City is especially exciting,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Expanding our nonstop destinations not only provides additional travel opportunities for residents, but also connects new visitors to Pensacola and everything our beautiful city has to offer. Despite challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s great to see Pensacola International Airport continuing to thrive with safety protocols in place for travelers.”

Travelers using this service are encouraged to stay informed on the COVID-19 restrictions and requirements for New York by visiting coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory.

For more information about Pensacola International Airport, visit flypensacola.com.