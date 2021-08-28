Amber Alert two children missing from Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children missing from Panama City.

Both, Teddy Jones Jr., 2, and Shantese Jones, 2, were last seen wearing a t-shirt and diaper. Teddy Jr. and Shantese both have curly black hair and black eyes.

The children were last seen in the 1000 block of Everitt Avenue and could be with Teddy Jones. Jones has a large tattoo on his left forearm and is traveling in a 2007 black Honda Accord, FL tag number QKTU58.

If the children or Jones is located please contact Panama City Police at 850-872-3112 or 911.