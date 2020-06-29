AMBER Alert issued for 8-year-old Florida boy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley, last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Holton Street in Tallahassee, who was last seen wearing a white tank top with orange shorts. The child may be in the company of Jasmine Brantley and Damian Burgman. They may be traveling in a 2019, black Dodge Journey, FL tag number KCWV29. #FLAMBER.
