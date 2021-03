DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Expect traffic delays on Highway 98 near Airport Road in Destin due to a fire at the Alvin’s Island store that is creating heavy smoke. Traffic is being diverted.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the fire to social media just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

https://www.facebook.com/OkaloosaSheriff/videos/129566695784737