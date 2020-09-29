Almost all Cox services restored, still working heavily damaged areas

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As of this morning, Cox has restored service to 97 percent of customers that were impacted by Hurricane Sally. So far, restoration crews have identified over 46 miles of damage to the network and are continuing to complete repairs. In more severely damaged areas, Cox network crews and our partners continue to make great progress getting those areas up and running. Crews are also continuing to repair down lines at customer’s homes this week.

“First, we’d like to thank our customers for their patience while we continue to make great progress in the restoration of our network,” said David Deliman, vice president of Cox’s Gulf Coast market. “Our crews continue to work extremely hard to reconnect the Gulf Coast. We estimate that all our major network repairs will be complete no later than Friday, October 2. While the network repairs will be complete by that day, individual customer damage to their home could take longer to fix. We will not rest until all customers are connected to the services they enjoy.”

To achieve this timeline, Cox has brought in additional teams from across the country to assist with our ongoing repairs and service calls at customer homes. These crews are in addition to the network restoration crews brought in immediately after the storm.

Customers should be receiving emails with updated service restoration information. If a customer has received notice that major repairs have been completed to their neighborhood and are still experiencing issues, they can:

Reset their device by unplugging and plugging it back in.

If resetting the equipment doesn’t get it back online, please chat with us at cox.com/coxapp or coxbusiness.com/cbapp for Cox Business.

If service is not restored, please contact Cox at 877-556-7815 to schedule a service call.

If a customer had a service call scheduled already, our team will be reaching out to them with earlier service appointments, when possible.

Also, intermittent service outages may occur as providers are working to replace temporary lines with permanent ones, remove trees, install permanent power poles and restore equipment to power from generators. This infrastructure could also be damaged by debris collection.

“We ask customers please take caution to place debris away from Cox equipment boxes and infrastructure,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of Cox Southeast. “Keeping those areas clear allows crews to better facilitate repairing and replacing cable lines. That will allow us to restore services to all customers quicker.”

