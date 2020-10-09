Almost $7.5m in FEMA relief has been paid out in Northwest Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Registration for relief from Hurricane Sally is continuing in Northwest Florida.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says, so far, some $7.49m has been paid out to help those affected by the storm recover with housing expenses, basic home repairs, and other essential disaster-related needs. There are several ways to register for help.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov, enter your location, and click on “Apply Online”

Download the FEMA App for smartphones

Call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption, or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

Registration centers are still open for those who still need help.

BAY COUNTY Bay County Public Library, 898 West 11th St., Panama City, FL 32401Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32507Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola, FL 32505Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Rd., Cantonment, FL 32533Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

OKALOOSA COUNTY Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY Pensacola State College, South Santa Rosa Center, 5075 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

