Almost 1,000 students get COVID-19 in NW Florida, hundreds exposed sent home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Almost 1,000 K-12 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Northwest Florida.

The numbers have been going up since the first day of classes almost two weeks ago.

Escambia County reports 93 students and 35 staff have tested positive. More than 300 students and 41 staff members are missing school because they came in close contact and are now isolating.

In Santa Rosa County, the population is smaller but COVID-19 numbers are four times higher. Schools there report 493 students and 117 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 600 students and 56 staff members are missing class after possibly being exposed.

Okaloosa County is only reporting positive cases. There are 393 students with COVID-19 and 43 staff.

Face coverings are optional in Northwest Florida schools.

