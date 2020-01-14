Allegiant adds five new routes from Destin/Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Allegiant Air has announced five new routes flying from Destin-Fort Walton Beach International Airport. The routes include Boston, Houston, Dayton, Chicago, and Hudson Valley, New York. To celebrate the new routes, some fares are as low as $33 one way.
You can find routes and flights here.
