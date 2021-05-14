Alleged homecoming queen hacker pleads not guilty

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — The daughter of a former assistant principal who is accused of hacking into her mother’s school system account to alter votes for homecoming queen has pled not guilty.

Emily Grover, 18, entered a plea of not guilty in the homecoming hack scandal on Monday. Grover was arraigned Friday. Earlier this month, the state attorney’s office moved her case from juvenile to felony court. She will be prosecuted as an adult.

Grover is charged alongside her mother Laura Carroll, a former assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, in the Tate High School homecoming hack case. The mother-daughter duo is accused of hacking into other students’ FOCUS accounts to place fraudulent votes to help Grover win homecoming queen.

Both Grover and Carroll are expected back in court July 21 for a docket hearing.