CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A 23-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Highway 29.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 29 and Stout Road. The driver of the pickup truck, a 51-year-old man from Tennessee, was not hurt.

The woman who was killed was from Seminole, Ala. The Florida Highway Patrol has not released her name.