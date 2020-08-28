Alabama man arrested in extortion scheme, police say he threatened to lie about rape

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 34-year-old Alabama man extorted $1,200 from a Florida businessman by threatening to lie and tell the man’s family that he had raped a former employee.

Jason Stewart of Elberta, Alabama, was arrested Monday on charges of extortion and probation violation. Officials say the businessman met a former employee June 4 outside a Pensacola restaurant.

He later told investigators that Stewart arrived with her and threatened to tell his family he’d raped the woman if he didn’t hand over the cash. After giving them the money, the businessman contacted the Escambia Sheriff’s Office.

