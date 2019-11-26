Alabama escaped inmate crashes vehicle in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An escaped Alabama inmate flipped a vehicle in a ditch off Kingsfield Road in Escambia County.
Joseph Keith Edwards escaped from the Chilton County Jail in Clanton, Ala. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Authorities say Evans stole his mother’s car.
