Alabama escaped inmate crashes vehicle in Escambia County, Fla.

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An escaped Alabama inmate flipped a vehicle in a ditch off Kingsfield Road in Escambia County.

Joseph Keith Edwards escaped from the Chilton County Jail in Clanton, Ala. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say Evans stole his mother’s car.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories