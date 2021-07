ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS crews have responded to a single-engine plane crash near Blue Angels Elementary and Dog Track Road. Three patients are being transported to local area hospitals. Three helicopters have been called.

No injuries were reported at Blue Angels Elementary School, and there was no damage to buildings.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.