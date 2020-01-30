Air Force Summit brings out hundreds to speak about local improvements

Sandestin, Fla. (WKRG)- The 2020 Air Force Contracting Summit is happening Thursday and Friday at the Hilton in Sandestin. Officials say the summit is way to talk about how to make the Air Force stronger in our area. The speakers will talk about things like cyber security and how to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base after Hurricane Michael in 2018. Chief of the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program Wayland Paterson says there’s money to start the process.

“We have secured and have advocated for quite a bit of funding in this 2020 fiscal year for the rebuilding process,” Paterson said.

Major General Ed Wilson says cyber security is a huge topic for the Air Force.

“Anytime you’re in the national security community, there’s always threats,” Wilson said. “We’re now figuring out some of those threats and how to mitigate them.”

Congressman Matt Gaetz is one of the keynote speakers.

LATEST STORIES: