Air Force Captain honored for saving 2-month-old baby

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A big round of applause for USAF Captain Christopher Mavron. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) awarded Captain Mavron with the Lifesaving Award after his heroic efforts last month.

SRCSO says a medical emergency was called in on May 23 for a 2-month-old baby unresponsive. The mother of the child then took the child outside, where Captain Mavron heard her screaming for help.

Mavron jumped into action, checking the baby for any airway blockages and performed CPR. SRCSO says after a few compressions, the child’s eyes opened and became responsive.

EMS arrived and took over treatment. SRCSO says the baby survived.

For his life-saving actions, Sheriff Bob Johnson presented Captain Mavron with our 2021 Lifesaving Award.