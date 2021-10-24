After-school program taking applicants in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Youth Connection after-school program is now taking applications in Escambia County.

The Youth Connection is a free after-school program where children can participate in:

Arts and crafts

Homework help

Sports and fitness

Job-readiness training

Team-building activities

The program is available to school-age children in grades K-8, according to a news release from Escambia County’s Department of Community Affairs.

The program will begin on Nov.1 and will be held at Ebonwood Community Center at 3511 West Scott St.

The program will operate Monday through Friday until the end of the school year, according to the release.

Residents can register their children at Ebonwood Community Center.

The center is accepting applications Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is open until Oct. 29, according to the release.