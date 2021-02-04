Advocates scramble to rehouse, help homeless nudged to leave Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless community that sits on Pensacola city property will soon be disbanded after city officials announced the park will close for cleanup.

“After receiving complaints about unsanitary conditions at Hollice T. Williams Park, the City of Pensacola is planning to temporarily close the park March 1 so city staff can conduct a thorough cleanup,” city spokeswoman Kaycee Lagarde wrote in a statement. “City of Pensacola Code Enforcement will post notices in the park prior to the cleanup to provide ample notice to park users.“

Now, nonprofits and the city are working diligently to find a place for the homeless people who live at the park to go.

Opening Doors Northwest Florida, a nonprofit focused on homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing, was at Hollice T. Williams Park Thursday talking to the homeless who congregate under the I-110 overpass.

Opening Doors marketing director Serene Keiek said the nonprofit was asking questions regarding whether the homeless wanted help and if so, what kind of help they need.

“Some people want housing. Some people do not,” she said. “Some people just want medical attention.“

The nonprofit was also assisting in getting the homeless registered for food stamps and other government assistance.

Keiek said there are about 15 people who live at the park’s homeless encampment as of now, though many have left already after finding out the park would close.

Opening Doors has rehoused some, but it is still looking for “second-chance landlords,” who will take a chance on allowing some of the homeless from the camp to move into their properties.

“The end of homelessness begins when we open that door and begin to walk them through,” she said.

While Opening Doors hopes to find luck with landlords, some other homelessness solutions are in the works.

Pensacola resident and local activist Caleb Houston said he hopes a new project he founded will begin to help curb chronic homelessness in Escambia County.

Houston told WKRG News 5 his project, Huts for Our Friends, will feature 60-square-foot huts for the homeless. In a cul-de-sac-like setup, about 50 huts could serve as shelter for them. Programs could be developed to help rehabilitate the homeless, he said.

“The programs will consist of drug and alcohol counseling, mental health evaluation, and therapy,” Houston said. “We’ll have nurse practitioners with life management skills to try to rehabilitate them.”

The community will build the first hut on Saturday at the Brent Athletic Park on “W” Street.

Houston said the plan is to build the hut at the park and transport it under the I-110 overpass. Eventually, Houston said land will be purchased so the huts can have a permanent place to sit.

“I want to do everything I can with the city of Pensacola to try to end this issue of homelessness,” he said. “I believe if we can come together, I believe it can be done.”

Keiek said during the pandemic, Opening Doors has received nearly 50 calls a day with people seeking help paying past due rent, utility, and mortgage payments.

She worries after the moratorium on evictions during the pandemic is lifted, homelessness could become an even bigger problem.