Additional $12.8 million approved for Hurricane Michael expenses

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered to the person who leads officers leading to the person responsible for a fire that destroyed a three-story home in Walton County.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau are all investigating the November 23, 2019 fire on Corbin Gainey Road. A 9-1-1 call prompted the response of multiple county agencies at approximately 4:30 that morning. The caller reported seeing smoke and flames from a nearby home.