Accused killer of Naomi Jones still awaits trial, she would have turned 15 today

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Wednesday, Naomi Jones would have turned 15. But her life was taken from her at the age of 12.

Jones’ remains were recovered from Eight Mile Creek near Detroit Boulevard and Ashland Avenue June 5, 2017. Her accused killer, Robert Letroy Howard, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree murder charges in March. The trial has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors say Howard kidnapped and killed Jones. His trial is currently scheduled to start June 1.

On Wednesday, birthday balloons were put up where Jones’ remains were found in 2017 to celebrate Jones’ 15th birthday.

The balloons said “happy birthday.” Some were shaped as the No. 15.

The balloons lined the concrete barrier going over Eight Mile Creek on Ashland Avenue.

A sign said Jones’ memory would live on.

“Happy Birthday, Naomi Jones,” the sign said. “You’re never forgotten … we love you.”

The state is no longer seeking the death penalty against Howard.

