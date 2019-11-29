Accident with injuries blocks I-10 EB in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 7.

The FHP is reporting injuries with the crash that happened around 4:10 p.m.

Troopers have blocked the road as they investigate.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

