Accident on Market and Fairfield in Pensacola

Unedited press release from the City of Pensacola

The Pensacola Fire Department has placed the first red bulb on the city's "Keep the Wreath Green" fire safety wreath. The annual fire safety campaign aims to reduce the number of fires by promoting simple, life-saving holiday safety tips in December.

The fire occurred in the 1200 block of East Maxwell Street at approximately 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Firefighters responded to the small apartment and quickly assisted in bringing the kitchen fire under control.

No one was injured in the fire, but one adult female was displaced. The apartment sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with Escambia County Fire Rescue to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, 5-foot wreaths are on display at 18 county fire stations and five city fire stations, with wreaths also placed outside Escambia County's Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building, Pensacola City Hall and Cordova Mall near the food court entrance.

Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential home. The red bulbs on Escambia County's wreaths indicate the number of house fires in the county, while city wreaths indicate the number of house fires within city limits.

City of Pensacola residents are encouraged to call the Pensacola Fire Department at 850-436-5200 if they need smoke alarm assistance. County residents may call Escambia County Fire Rescue at 850-595-HERO (4376).

To learn more about the "Keep the Wreath Green" campaign and for lifesaving fire safety tips, click here.