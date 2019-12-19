Accident on Market and Fairfield in Pensacola

UPDATE (10:41 a.m.) — The cyclist has died according to FHP.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — FHP says there’s been an accident between a car and cyclist on Market and Fairfield in Pensacola.
News 5 is on the scene. Check out our Facebook live.
More details are on the way.
LATEST STORIES:
- Montgomery barbershop weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment
- Photo of a state trooper praying with man who lost his brother is going viral
- Viral Video: Snow Squall moves across Manhattan
- New toilet design could stop long bathroom breaks at work
- Survey: Alabamians each spend over $2,200 per year on after-work drinks