Breaking News
Reports of multiple shooting victims in Westerly; Schools on lockdown

Accident on Market and Fairfield in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (10:41 a.m.) — The cyclist has died according to FHP.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — FHP says there’s been an accident between a car and cyclist on Market and Fairfield in Pensacola.

News 5 is on the scene. Check out our Facebook live.

More details are on the way.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories