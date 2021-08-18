‘Absconded’ sexual predator located, arrested by Walton County Sheriffs

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A registererd sex offender who absconded from his home in Walton County has been located and arrested, according to a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located Ricky Lee Harrison, 55, at a Mossy Head residence on Aug. 14 and arrested him.

Harrison faces multiple charges:

three felony counts of failing to register

one count of obstruction without violence

two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Harrison’s bond was set at $15,000. He remains in custody.

On Aug. 12, the sheriff’s office issued a news release asking for help locating Harrison, who they said “absconded” from his Ponce de Leon address.