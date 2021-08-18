‘Absconded’ sexual predator located, arrested by Walton County Sheriffs

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Walton Co. Sheriff’s Office) Ricky Lee Harrison

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A registererd sex offender who absconded from his home in Walton County has been located and arrested, according to a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located Ricky Lee Harrison, 55, at a Mossy Head residence on Aug. 14 and arrested him.

Harrison faces multiple charges:

  • three felony counts of failing to register
  • one count of obstruction without violence
  • two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Harrison’s bond was set at $15,000. He remains in custody.

On Aug. 12, the sheriff’s office issued a news release asking for help locating Harrison, who they said “absconded” from his Ponce de Leon address.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories