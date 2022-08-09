PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Six days of baseball fun are headed to Admiral Fetterman Field as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos take on the Birmingham Barons in a six game series.

Starting off on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Fat Tuesdays presented by Pepsi returns in 2022, offering a ticket on the Winn-Dixie Party Deck and a 90-minute buffet dinner featuring unlimited Pepsi products for just $27. The Fat Tuesday buffet begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, make sure to bring your dog to the field, because The Pet Gala – Bark in the Park is scheduled. Dress your four-legged fashionista in their most luxurious look and get ready to answer, “Who are you wearing, Fido?” as your dog competes for best in show in an in-stadium fashion contest. The game begins at 6:35 p.m.

Mullet Thursdays is scheduled for Aug. 11, starting at 6:35 p.m., and on Friday, there will be a Backpack Giveaway. The first 1,000 kids, 12 and under, will take home a Blue Wahoos backpack.

Saturday, Aug. 13, is Firework Saturday, where there will be a post-game fireworks spectacular over Pensacola Bay. Another highlight for the Saturday game will be DIY Jersey Night, where every player on the Wahoos will take the field in a different jersey designed by a different fan.

The last game against the Barons is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 p.m., and will be Military Family Sunday. Each Sunday, the Wahoos will honor members of local military. Active and retired military members receive a discount at the box office each Sunday and families can enjoy post-game kids running the bases and family toss in the outfield, thanks to WKRG News 5.

For more information on tickets, click here.