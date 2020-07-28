‘A loving-hearted man’: Milton coach, mentor remembered for leading by example

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — If Conner Clifton could say one last thing to Joe Austin, he’d say thank you.

“He meant so much to me, and I thank him very much for helping me become the person I am today,” said Clifton, a former student at King Middle School where Austin served as a dean. “I just wish I was there to say goodbye.”

Austin died from COVID-19 complications on Sunday night, after fighting the virus since at least July 11.

Those who knew Austin told WKRG News 5 Tuesday he was a special, kind, caring and “loving-hearted” man.

Clifton said he met Austin when he was going into the sixth grade at King Middle School in Milton.

Clifton’s mother grew up with Austin, so Clifton said he felt like he would be in good hands.

“When I first started middle school, I was wondering if I’d be able to fit in,” Clifton said. “When I was struggling or needed help, he would call me into his office, you know, talk to me … It felt like home.”

Austin also helped Clifton out of a rut when life as a middle schooler got even more complicated.

“I was going through a tough time. My grandmother was just put in prison,” he said. “When I found I was going through depression, he was helping me show there is always good and always look on the bright side.”

Austin shined brightest when he was around students, said Tim Short, principal at Milton High School.

Short had known Austin for more than a decade before he passed away. Short said Austin was known for being tough on kids when they coached alongside each other, but he was also known to show a softer side.

“He could be like a grizzly bear at times because he’s so big out on the football field getting on kids,” Short said. “Then, just five minutes later, (he’d be) the biggest teddy bear you’ve ever seen.”

King Middle School principal Darren Brock said Tuesday Austin rooted for everyone. Opposing teams loved him, too.

Brock recalled a time during the men’s fantasy football leagues Austin would help opponents because he wanted games to be competitive.

“He took great pride in knowing he was trying to get the best out of everybody,” Brock said.

Short said Austin had a gift of leading by example — teaching kids responsibility and how to be a good person.

“It’s one thing to say it, but when you model it, you can really have an impact on kids,” Short said. “That’s what he did.”

“I would just want him to know what a big impact he had on not only the kids here but on the adults,” Brock said. “There’s a huge void missing where Joe Austin used to be.”

