A gaslight, rain, and an ‘angel’ keeps family out of active shooter situation, Pensacola woman says

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On any other day, Pensacola resident Nichole Grant would have ignored her gaslight and kept going toward Grocery Advantage.

Grant said she is notorious for driving with low fuel.

But on Thursday, she was with her mother who told her to pull over and fill up. Mom knows best, after all.

The rain clouds swelled up around her, too, so she decided to call it quits and go to Grocery Advantage on Friday. She goes there for groceries at least once a week, she said.

Grant told News 5, if it weren’t for the rain and the lack of gasoline in her vehicle, her weekly Grocery Advantage trip could have been costly.

“If we wouldn’t have stopped for gas, we would have been there right at the time the shooting was happening,” Grant said.

Deputies say a man opened fire inside Grocery Advantage in the Warrington community Thursday afternoon. Deputies confronted the active shooter and shot him.

The situation unfolded at the grocery store on Lillian Highway. Deputies responded around 2:42 p.m. to a report of a man acting erratically and firing shots inside the store.

Sheriff David Morgan said the shooter used a small caliber firearm to shoot at customers.

Law enforcement shot the man and he was transported to a local hospital.

Grant said she is grateful for her gas light came on and the pouring rain, putting her away from the crime scene Thursday. But she said she believes her father might have helped, too. He passed away May 24 of this year.

“I believe he was watching out us,” Grant said.

Grant said she doesn’t know what she would have done if something would have happened to her 9-year-old daughter, who was also with her, or her 79-year-old mother.

“I don’t know how I would’ve handled being in such a scary situation,” she said. “I feel like we have an angel watching over us.”