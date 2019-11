ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after being hit by a truck on North New Warrington Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the accident report, 60-year-old Doris Drossman of Pensacola walked in front of a Ford F-150 that had turned onto North New Warrington off of West Fairfield Drive.

So far, no charges have been filed.