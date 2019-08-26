UWF continues band outfit crowdfunding campaign

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida band continues its summer-long crowdfunding campaign. By joining you can say “I’m with the band.”

They’re trying to raise money for band polos. “The UWF Argo Athletic Band is entering its second season. The band is growing and needs your support. From July 15 through September 6, we invite you to help us “dress the band,” as we purchase new polos. Do so by giving through our crowdfunding campaign. Join us at crowdfunding.uwf.edu,” read a Facebook Event Post. The campaign continues through early September.

