96th Test Wing plans to fly over medical facilities in Okaloosa County

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – A 96th Test Wing two-ship formation of fighter aircraft are scheduled to flyover Okaloosa County medical facilities, May 14.

The flyover, part of #AirForceSalutes campaign, shows Team Eglin’s appreciation for healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel serving on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. The base is thankful to have the support of a community of American heroes and salutes their efforts during these unprecedented times.

The flightpath will begin in Destin (Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Emerald Coast Miramar Beach), followed by Fort Walton Beach (Fort Walton Beach Medical Center), Niceville (Twin Cities Hospital), and end over Crestview (North Okaloosa Medical Center.) The flyover is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will last until 1:45 p.m.

Go to Team Eglin Facebook for up-to-date information. The dates and times are subject to change based on weather, training missions, and or airspace availability. The flyovers are incorporated into a previously scheduled training mission.

Spectators should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida Department of Health social distancing guidelines.