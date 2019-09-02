Live Now
91-year-old woman missing in Escambia County, Fl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing elderly adult, 91-year-old, Pauline Anna Beebe.

Pauline she is a 5’6, 270lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen Sunday around 7:00 pm, in the 3000 blk of Flintlock Dr. The Sheriff’s office says Beebe left her home Monday morning around 8:00-9:00 am, driving her 2005, 2dr, beige, Honda Civic, Fl Tag #123 RNP., with an FSU plate attached to the front bumper.

If you see Pauline Anna Beebe, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 2, 2019

