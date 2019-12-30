90-year-old man missing in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A silver alert was issued for a 90-year-old man early Monday morning.
Geronimo Somer Divina, a 90-year-old Asian man, was last seen at 6430 Birkhead Drive just before 6:30 pm on 12/29/19 driving a 2003 silver Cadillac with a FL tag# ID20AK. If you know the whereabouts of Geronimo Somer Divina please contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9630 or 911.
