9 rescued from overturned boat in Destin East Pass

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Nine passengers were rescued from the Destin East Pass around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon after Okaloosa County marine units were called out to reports of a boat flipped over in the water. The U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Beach Safety Units assisted in the rescue. Initial reports indicated there were some minor injuries, but all passengers were recovered safely.
