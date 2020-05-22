9 rescued from overturned boat in Destin East Pass

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Nine passengers were rescued from the Destin East Pass around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon after Okaloosa County marine units were called out to reports of a boat flipped over in the water. The U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Beach Safety Units assisted in the rescue. Initial reports indicated there were some minor injuries, but all passengers were recovered safely. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories