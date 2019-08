ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 89-year-old Roy Lee Cook who was reported missing Monday.

The sheriff’s office says Cook was seen around 10 a.m. in the area of Vanderbilt and Fairfield, wearing a maroon shirt and light colored shorts.

Cook is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding the location of Roy Cook, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.