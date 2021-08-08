82-year-old Niceville man killed in single-car crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 82-year-old Niceville man was killed when his car left the roadway on Bay Drive North and struck a tree.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday. The man was traveling north in the southbound lane of Bay Drive when his car drifted onto the shoulder of the roadway and crossed Ella Lane. The car collided with a stop sign before hitting a four-rail wooden fence and crashing into a large oak tree.

The FHP report says the man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

