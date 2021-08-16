79-year-old man killed in crash on Hwy. 98 in Mary Esther

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) A 79-year-old man from Mary Esther was killed, and a second person was critically injured in a crash Sunday night on U.S. 98.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. when the 59-year-old driver of a van attempted to make a left turn off Highway 98 onto Parrish Blvd. The driver of the van did not see a car approaching the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The passenger side of the van was struck by the car, killing the passenger in the van.

The driver of the van, also from Mary Esther, was critically injured. The 46-year-old driver of the car, of Baker, Fla., suffered minor injuries.

A third car, which was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection, was also hit. No one in that car was injured.