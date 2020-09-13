Canceled, found: 77-year-old woman missing in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (9/13/20 12:09 PM) — The missing alert for Ruby Jackson has been canceled as she has been found safely.

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) — There is a missing 77-year-old woman in Pensacola. Ruby Jackson was last seen in the area of 8th Avenue and Gonzalez Street around 9 AM.

She was last seen wearing a wrinkled gray shirt, black pants, tennis shoes, and has shoulder length black hair.

If anyone has seen Jackson contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1845

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories