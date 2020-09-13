Canceled, found: 77-year-old woman missing in Pensacola

UPDATE (9/13/20 12:09 PM) — The missing alert for Ruby Jackson has been canceled as she has been found safely.
Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) — There is a missing 77-year-old woman in Pensacola. Ruby Jackson was last seen in the area of 8th Avenue and Gonzalez Street around 9 AM.
She was last seen wearing a wrinkled gray shirt, black pants, tennis shoes, and has shoulder length black hair.
If anyone has seen Jackson contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1845
