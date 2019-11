ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 75-year-old woman reported missing.

Glenda Carol Przybylowicz was last seen Wednesday, November 27 at 9:15am, in the 2800 blk of Old Chemstrand Rd. She was driving a Silver Kia Soul FL. Tag # 411RTC.

She was wearing jeans and a light blue shirt.

If you have information about her whereabouts or see her or the vehicle, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.