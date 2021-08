SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports a 71-year-old man from Port St. Joe, Fla., died in a motorcycle crash on I-10 Saturday.

FHP’s Pensacola Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit is on the scene of the fatal single-vehicle, single-occupant motorcycle crash on westbound I-10 in the area of mile marker 37 in Santa Rosa County.

The man was riding a 2003 blue Honda motorcycle. More information will be released as the investigation continues.