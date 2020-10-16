70-year-old Pensacola woman charged with attempted murder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was booked into the Escambia County Jail and charged in connection to a shooting in September.

Yagaunda Buschbaum, 70, is charged with attempted murder.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded September 25 to 5398 Lillian Highway, Myrtle Grove Villas Apartments, in reference to a shooting victim. Officials say Buschbaum fired six shots from a revolver and all six shots hit the victim.

Investigators found in the home 38 special ammunition on a coffee table as well as a paper with instructions on how to obtain a restraining order. Deputies found the back sliding glass door open and blinds closed. When deputies walked outside, they found a trail of blood leading to where the victim was.

Buschbaum claimed the man tried to sexually assault her but deputies said there was no evidence to support her claims.

The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital so deputies were not able to interview the victim because he was in surgery. Investigators followed up a few days later and the man said Buschbaum “developed romantic feelings for him” and he had to physically stop her from kissing him. He said she wanted a relationship but he did not. He said Buschbaum, his neighbor, became “obsessive, almost stalker-ish,” according to the arrest report.

On September 25, he said he arrived to his apartment and tried to avoid Buschbaum but she invited him in and said she had something for him. The man said he talked to her through the sliding glass window then he said she started shooting and he begged her to stop. He said he doesn’t know why she shot him but he “believes her mental health was a large contributor to the incident,” according to the arrest report.

Others in the apartment complex told deputies she is known to be flirtatious with men including the pest control worker. Neighbors told investigators Buschbaum was known to spread rumors and to be “stalkerish.”

Buschbaum’s full account of what happened was redacted from the arrest report.

Investigators determined Buschbaum utilized deadly force against the victim and it was unwarranted and unjustified.

She is in jail with no bond.

