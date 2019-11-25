7-year-old Florida boy killed in 4-vehicle crash

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 7-year-old boy from Century, Fla., was killed in a four-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
Troopers say the accident happened at 1:41 p.m. on I-65 at the 96.5 mile marker, a mile west of Evergreen.
The boy was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado he was riding in was struck by a 2014 Jeep Wrangler. He was transported to Evergreen Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Jeep was injured and transported to the hospital.
A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2013 Ford F-250 received minor damage in the crash.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
