7-year-old Florida boy killed in 4-vehicle crash

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 7-year-old boy from Century, Fla., was killed in a four-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say the accident happened at 1:41 p.m. on I-65 at the 96.5 mile marker, a mile west of Evergreen.

The boy was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado he was riding in was struck by a 2014 Jeep Wrangler. He was transported to Evergreen Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Jeep was injured and transported to the hospital.

A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2013 Ford F-250 received minor damage in the crash.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

