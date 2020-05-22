7 people rescued from capsized boat off Pensacola coast

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Seven people were rescued form a capsized boat in Pensacola Friday.

According to the Coast Guard, three good Samaritan vessels helped with the rescue.

Around 8:30 a.m., The Coast Guard responded for a 28-foot recreational vessel, Uno Mas, that was taking on water.

Nearby boats picked up the five adults and two children. No injuries are reported.

“This case highlights the importance of having vital life-saving equipment while boating. The fact that all people aboard were wearing life jackets and used their VHF radios to call for help ensured their successful rescue. We are thankful for the quick actions of the good Samaritans vessels nearby providing assistance until our crew could arrive.” Lt. Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Sector Mobile

LATEST STORIES: