7 new sculptures will sink this summer for the Underwater Museum of Art

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The third installation project for the Underwater Museum of Art (UMA) will begin in Summer of 2020 with seven new sculptures.

The UMA made Time Magazines 100 ‘World’s Greatest Places’ list in 2018 for being the nation’s first permanent underwater museum. The seven new pieces will join the seventeen sculptures sunk off Grayton Beach State Park since 2018.

2020 artist and sculpture list:

  • Bee Grayt by Katie Witherspoon (Santa Rosa Beach, FL)
  • Building Blocks by Zachary Long (Oklahoma City, OK)
  • Dawn Dancers by Shohini Ghosh (Highlands Ranch, CO)
  • Eco-Bug by Priscila D’Brito (Boca Raton, FL)
  • From The Depths by Kirk Seese (Lutherville, MD)
  • Hope by Jonathan Burger (New Bern, NC)
  • Three Wishes by Marisol Rendón and Ingram Ober (San Diego, CA). 

To watch a story on the second installation, click here.

