7 men arrested in ECSO undercover child sex investigation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 48-hour undercover investigation resulted in seven men being arrested for trying to have sex with minors.

In the middle of October, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Pensacola Police Department, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney for “Operation Rotten Pumpkin.”

“We should’ve called it Operation Keep Your Filthy Hands Off Our Children but that was too long,” Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said.

Investigators posed as 13 and 14 year old boys and girls on Craigslist and on an app called Skip The Games. They talked to more than 100 people on the apps but only seven went to meet in-person when they were met by the ECSO investigators.

Those arrested were Benjamin Marshall, Michael Gulley, Patrick Bradt, James McAllister, James Dibble, Ronaldo Bautista and Kevin Dailey.

Others did not meet but exchanged photographs. Simmons said they are going for them next and they could face charges.