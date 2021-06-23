7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident involving ECAT bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Area Transit bus was involved in a multi-vehicle accident near N. Davis Highway and E. Fairfield Drive Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries reported by the bus driver or bus passengers; however, seven patients from other vehicles were transported to a local area hospital by Escambia County EMS. Another bus will be picking up ECAT route 52.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families involved with this vehicle accident,” said Mass Transit Director Tonya Ellis. “We are asking ECAT bus passengers to be patient as there may be delays.”

Pensacola Fire and Police Departments were also notified at 8:38 a.m. to respond to this incident.