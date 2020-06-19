7-car crash in Pace at Hwy 90 and Chumuckla Hwy

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A seven-car crash in at Highway 90 and Chumckla Highway is holding up traffic.
The accident resulted in five injuries, ranging from serious to minor.
Traffic is being detoured.
