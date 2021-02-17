69-year-old man charged with child molestation in NW Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) arrested David Lee Roley of Walnut Hill Wednesday on child molestation charges.

ECSO investigators were notified that Roley possibly molested a child under the age of 12. After looking into the matter, ECSO determined Roley did commit the crime on January 1, 2021, and the incident was caught on camera.

Roley is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age. He is being held without bond. Roley is expected in court on March 11 for a hearing.

ECSO believes there could be more victims. If you have any information contact the Sheriff’s department at 850-436-9620.