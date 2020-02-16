69-year-old injured in two-car collision

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-car collision resulted in injuries on Mobile Highway and Boulder Avenue, near Saufley Field at around 2:36 p.m.

FHP says there is an ongoing investigation.

A 69-year-old woman was transported to Baptist Hospital for treatment, while no injuries were reported for a 20-year-old woman that was involved in the crash as well.

