$68K Fantasy Five ticket sold in Escambia County, according to NorthEscambia.com

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A lottery ticket worth $68K was sold at the Beulah Texaco on West Nine Mile Road, says NorthEscambia.com.

According to NorthEscambia.com, the Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket was one of the three winning tickets sold for Friday night’s drawing and is approximately worth $68,640.92.

The winning numbers called were 2-7-8-25-28.

