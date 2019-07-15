Sheriff: Drunk driver hits deputy with handcuffs

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG)

Unedited press release: An impaired driver with no drivers’ license who rear ended another car on Highway 98 in Destin last night later used his handcuffs as a weapon to strike a deputy in the face. 26-year old Angel Santiz Lopez of Santa Rosa Beach is charged with DUI with property damage, driving without a license, resisting arrest with violence, attempted escape, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

A witness to the crash around 8 p.m. Sunday night says Santiz Lopez hit the vehicle in front of him so hard his car went airborne. On the way to booking, Santiz Lopez was able to free one of his hands from their cuffed position behind his back. When an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to re-secure him, Santiz Lopez used the loose handcuff as a weapon and struck him in the mouth, causing a tooth to be knocked loose. The deputy was forced to deploy his Taser to subdue and re-secure Santiz Lopez before taking him to booking without further incident.