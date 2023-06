ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A 65-year-old man is dead following a crash on I-10 early Monday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just after 1 a.m. near mile marker 5. Authorities say the California man was headed eastbound when he drove off the roadway into the median, causing his vehicle to turn over.

Escambia County EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.