6-year-old nearly drowns in Northwest Florida

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – According to a post on the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a 6-year-old Crestview child was pulled from the waters of Choctawhatchee Bay Sunday night after a near-drowning at Marler Park on Okaloosa Island.
The post reports that first responders were called to the park around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
The boy was playing with other children when he went under. According to the post, someone spotted him and brought the boy to shore.
He was transported via medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Pensacola.